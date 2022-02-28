Colton Underwood Engaged To Jordan C. Brown After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

‘The Bachelor’ alum Colton Underwood came out as gay in April 2021. Now, he’s set to marry his boyfriend, political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

Colton Underwood is a bachelor no more. The reality star, 30, announced his engagement to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown, 39, on Monday, February 28. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Colton said in a statement to People. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

The Bachelor alum added, “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” Colton posted an Instagram photo of the couple post-engagement news and wrote, “life is going to be fun with you ♥️.”

Colton started dating Jordan, a political strategist, last summer. It was the first public relationship for Colton after he came out as gay in an April 2021 interview with Good Morning America. The former football player posted Jordan on his Instagram page for the first time in December 2021 to celebrate his boyfriend’s birthday. Since then, the couple have routinely documented their romance on social media.

In a Dec. 2021 interview with People, Colton said that he “wasn’t really pursuing dating” until he met Jordan. “I’m the luckiest person to have him in my life,” he told the outlet. When he came out, Colton revealed that he had suicidal thoughts while he was still in the closet. “I would’ve rather died than say I’m gay,” he told Robin Roberts.

Colton was previously in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, the winner of his 2019 season of The Bachelor. After their relationship ended by May 2020, Cassie was granted a restraining order against Colton after she filed court documents that accused him of stalking her. Cassie claimed that Colton had attached a tracking device to her car, showed up to her home and her parents’ home uninvited, and sent her harassing text messages. She later dropped the restraining order altogether, and Colton apologized to Cassie during his GMA interview.