Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Cause Of Death Revealed 3 Mos. After Tragedy

An official cause of death has been determined for Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs‘, after his tragic passing. The spouse of the former American Idol star died by suicide, according to multiple news outlets, in February. Per E! News, a spokesperson for the Davidson Country Medical Examiner said on Tuesday, May 9, that a toxicology report determined there were no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Furthermore, an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country stated that his medical history at the time of death included “pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,”

On Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, the Nashville Police Department confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kyle had passed away. The 49-year-old music producer died by suicide after shooting himself in an upstairs room in the couple’s Nashville home, according to TMZ. The morning of the incident, Kellie had called 911 when she and her assistant couldn’t open the door to Kyle’s room. The police arrived, entered the room and found Kyle dead.

Kyle had a successful career as a country music songwriter, penning hits for Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, and Tim McGraw. He also collaborated with Wynonna Judd. Kyle and Kellie even wrote songs together, which happened shortly after they met at a bar with friends in 2007.

“So we ended up sitting with him and his buddies, and we got lost in conversation and everybody else disappeared,” Kelly said of her meet-cute with Kyle on the daytime talk show, The Real, in 2015. “We started writing songs the next day, and then we got hitched, well, that happened a few years later.”

Their wedding “a few years later” was actually an elopement in 2011, as the couple decided to forego their big Nashville party plans for a quick trip to Antigua. “All we did was I packed the wedding dress and packed him an outfit,” Kellie told Ellen DeGeneres during a 2011 appearance, per PEOPLE. “We totally just put faith in God that it was all going to work out, and it did, and it was the most incredible day of my life.”

The couple ended up starring together on the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler! from 2015 to 2017. The show capitalized on Kellie’s still-viable fame that she found while competing on the fifth season of American Idol in 2005. Kelly and Kyle starred in 13 episodes of the reality program, which they touted as a positive reflection of their relationship. “We want to keep it light and positive,” she told The Associated Press while filming I Love Kellie Pickler! “There’s enough darkness out in the world. And there’s enough negativity on television.” Kyle agreed, adding that “there’s no crazy drama” on their show.