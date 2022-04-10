Wynonna Judd’s Husband: Everything To Know About Cactus Moser & Her Other 2 Marriages

The country music legend has been married three times, including once to a convicted sex offender. Find out all about the men in Wynonna’s life here.

Wynonna Judd is a country music icon whose rise to fame had all the trappings of a good ole country song! The singer, 57, won six Grammys as part of the duo The Judds alongside her mother Naomi Judd and was just as successful in her own solo career. Along the way, however, she would discover her birth father was kept a secret, develop an addiction (food dependency), witness her daughter go to jail and be estranged at times from her sister, Ashley Judd.

Thankfully, the “I Saw the Light” songstress finally found some solace in the third man she married. Keep reading to find out all about the man who stole her heart and the previous two who called her wife as well, below.

Arch Kelley

Wynonna met her first husband Arch Kelley in 1993 and married him in January 1996. The couple were already parents to son Elijah, born in 1994. The couple also welcomed a baby girl, Grace, who ran into trouble with the law as an adult and was sentenced to 8 years in prison after violating probation. Wynonna and Arch divorced in 1999.

D.R. Roach

D.R. Roach was Wynonna’s longtime bodyguard before they got hitched in 2003. Four years later, he was arrested on child sex assault and battery charges. “I knew what I was getting into and I tried to change it. I knew that both Roach and I had issues with addiction when I married him,” she confessed after the arrest to Ladies’ Home Journal (via People) “I know my life. I know the people I chose, I know why I chose them and I really thought that I could change people through loving them enough. It doesn’t work that way.”

Five days after the arrest, Wynonna filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and named the charges against him on her website. “I am obviously devastated. Our family will pull together, begin the healing process and hopefully — by the Grace of God — become stronger. We will move forward with our faith, family and our friends to find resolution to this difficult situation,” she said. “I’m now focused on saving myself and the children. It is hard to detach overnight. I’m healing in my own time. And so I do wear my ring. And I think what I’m teaching my kids is, This happened. This is where Mom is right now. And there’s always hope.” Roach was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cactus Moser

Wynonna wed Cactus Moser, the drummer for Highway 101, in June of 2012, with only her children and her new husband’s children present, per US Weekly. “I didn’t want it to be about anyone but Cactus and me,” Wynonna said about not inviting her mother or sister. “Because to me, at the end of the day, it’s the children, Cactus, and me. I was so concerned about making this feel special for them, everything fell away.”

The two have been inseparable ever since, even weathering a horrific motorcycle accident together. Two months after their wedding, the newlyweds were riding on separate bikes when Cactus’ bike crashed into an oncoming vehicle. “He’s just laying there and I hear nothing,” Wynonna recalled to ET. She was in total shock until she heard “the most beautiful sound on earth,” which was Moser attempting to breath, signaling that he was still alive. The accident resulted in his left leg being amputated above the knee. Despite the setback, the couple are now stronger than ever, proving the show must go on!