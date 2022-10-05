Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence On Rumored Feud With Sister Ashley Over Mom Naomi’s Estate

Wynonna Judd revealed she and her sister Ashley Judd have 'a great life' despite going through the grief of recently losing their mother, Naomi Judd, in a new interview that addressed rumors of a rift between them.

By:
October 5, 2022 7:01PM EDT
Wynonna Judd, Ashley Judd
Naomi Judd CMA Music Festival, Day 4, Nashville, USA - 10 Jun 2018
Judd Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi, perform during the Country Music Association awards show in Nashville, Tenn., . The Judds took home the award for duo of the year WYNONNA NAOMI JUDD
JUDD Naomi Judd, left, and daughter Wynonna perform their farewell concert Wednesday night in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Naomi is leaving the successful country duo due to chronic hepatitis THE JUDDS, MURFREESBORO, USA
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Wynonna Judd, 58, is speaking out about the rumor that she and her sister Ashley Judd, 54, are feuding over their late mother Naomi Judd‘s estate. The singer, who lost the iconic country star to suicide in Apr., admitted there’s “no argument” between her and the actress, in a new interview with PEOPLE. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna told the outlet.

“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life,” she added. “Why would we be fighting over the will?”

Wynonna Judd, Ashley Judd
Wynonna and Ashley Judd pose with their mom at a previous event. (Bei/Shutterstock)

Wynonna went on to confirm that Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, is the executor of Naomi’s estate and when he dies, she and Ashley will “split” it. She also has no plans to contest the will. “I am the last person in this family — and if Ashley was here, I’d hope she’d agree with me — who knows stuff like this,” she explained. “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will.’ It never occurred to me.”

Amid the rumored feud, Wynonna admitted she and Ashley have gotten a lot closer since the death of their mother, who was 76. “I feel like we’re connected in a way that is so different because I’m an orphan,” she said. “Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley. She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.”

Wynonna Judd, Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd
Another Judd family photo. (Bei/Shutterstock)

“As sisters, we disagree on so much,” she added. “But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, ‘She was quite the character.'”

Wynonna and Ashley are known for having various disagreements over the years, and in 2012, neither Ashley nor Naomi attended Wynonna’s low-key wedding to husband Cactus Moser. “[Ashley and I] were separated at age 14 and 18 by success,” Wynonna said. “So we’ve missed out on a lot of time together.”

“Ashley and I are very different people, and we are learning that we have more in common than we don’t,” she went on. “That’s really interesting, because when you’re younger, you think there’s more disconnect. We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it and nobody got hurt.”

“We’ve been able to work the process our life coach has given us: communication, compromise and compassion,” she continued. “In my disagreements with Ashley and Mom, I never gave up loving them, because I knew behind all that, there was someplace to meet and connect upon. I tell people: Try to find something that you have in common. Ashley and I, when it all goes to hell, can play cards and get along.”

“The best revenge is living well, and the relationship I have with my sister is the most powerful in my life,” she concluded.

