Wynonna Judd Mourns Late Mom Naomi On Mother’s Day With Throwback Photo: ‘I Miss Her’

On her first Mother's Day without her mom Naomi, Wynonna Judd posted a heartfelt throwback photo to honor the late country star, who died of mental health struggles.

By:
May 9, 2022 11:07AM EDT
Wynonna Judd
Naomi Judd CMA Music Festival, Day 4, Nashville, USA - 10 Jun 2018
Judd Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi, perform during the Country Music Association awards show in Nashville, Tenn., . The Judds took home the award for duo of the year WYNONNA NAOMI JUDD
JUDD Naomi Judd, left, and daughter Wynonna perform their farewell concert Wednesday night in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Naomi is leaving the successful country duo due to chronic hepatitis THE JUDDS, MURFREESBORO, USA
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Wynonna Judd remembered her late mom Naomi Judd on the first Mother’s Day since her death. “I miss her,” Wynonna, 57, wrote on Instagram Sunday (May 8) alongside a throwback photo of herself and sister Ashley Judd, 54, with their mom. In the snapshot, Naomi — who passed away at the age of 76 on April 30 — snuggled her two daughters in each of her arms at Little Cat Creek in their home state of Kentucky.

Ashley also paid tribute to the late country icon on Mother’s Day. Along with a similar throwback photo of Naomi with her two daughters, which was shared to Instagram, Ashley also penned a Mother’s Day essay for USA Today about her mom. The Olympus Has Fallen actress explained that she is “replete with gratitude” for what her mother left behind. “Her nurture and tenderness, her music and memory,” Ashley said.

On the flip side, Ashley also admitted that she feels  “incandescent rage” due to losing her mother to mental illness, which Naomi had openly struggled with since she was young.  “My mama was an extraordinary parent under duress: She showed my sister and me the power of having a voice and using it, and there has been no greater lesson,” Ashley wrote in her essay.

Wynonna & Naomi Judd
Wynonna & Naomi Judd at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11 (Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Naomi died just one day before her scheduled induction at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony on May 1. Wynonna and Ashley attended the event and held each other through tears as they paid tribute to their iconic mother.

“Im gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed,” Wynonna said. “It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed. … Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

