Ellen DeGeneres Relaxes On A Boat With Portia de Rossi After Ending Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres soaked in the sun with her wife Portia de Rossi on Monday, June 13. The vacation came weeks after Ellen, 64, bid her talk show farewell after 19 seasons in May. The pair dressed in white outfits for the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ellen and Portia, 49, seemed like they were having a great time during their getaway in Turkey, since the talk show came to an end.

The pair rode in a small, motor-powered boat, before getting dropped off on a dock in the water. Ellen sported a plain white v-neck t-shirt, along with black shorts with white stripes on one leg. She also rocked a black cap, shades, and white sneakers. Portia stunned in a white dress and sun hat while she carried a large bag with her on the outing.

Ellen said farewell to her titular talk show’s audience during the final episode on May 26. In her final speech, she thanked so many of the members of her team and crew who have worked by her side throughout the show’s run. She also thanked all the fans for tuning in over the years. “I hope that what I’ve been able to do the last 19 years has made you happy and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through and I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world — to feel like you have a purpose,” she said. “If I’ve done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I’ve inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self.”

Since Ellen ended, the host and her wife seem to have taken an extended vacation and enjoying the time off after the show celebrated its final episode. The series came to an end after employees claimed that the talk show was a “toxic” environment in 2020. Ellen addressed the controversy at the start of the show’s 18th season, where she vowed to foster a better environment. “I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. And I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said.