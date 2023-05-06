Prince Edward & Sophie’s Daughter Lady Louise, 19, Is All Grown Up In Blue Floral Gown For Coronation: Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh looked the part of a British royal at King Charles’ coronation, but it was their daughter, Lady Louise, who stole the show! Making a very rare appearance alongside her 15-year-old brother James, the St. Andrews University student, 19, was a breath of fresh air in her floral silk Suzannah London dress and white fascinator.

The only daughter of Prince Edward and his wife of 24-years, Sophie, who were previously the Earl and Countess of Wessex, stunned in her Kumiko Iris Silk Dress by the luxury British designer, which retails for $1,675, according to the brand’s website. She added a set of matching white heels and a small clutch to the outfit as she walked alongside her parents, who were dressed in their ornate royal robes.

Of course, all this pomp and circumstance is relatively new to Louise, as she discovered that the late Queen Elizabeth II was her grandmother years into her childhood! “For Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system, it was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen,'” her mom Sophie told the BBC in 2016. “And I asked her, ‘Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said, ‘I don’t understand.’ I don’t think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen.”

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.