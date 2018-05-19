Prince Harry & Meghan’s Wedding: All Of The Best Fascinators & Hats Worn By Guests

It’s all about the hats! The Royal Wedding is officially upon us, and the fashion is to die for! Check out the most outrageous hats from the highly anticipated affair here!

The day has finally come! While there was much to see at a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding on May 19, the fascinators stole the show. From wide brims, lace accents, to crystal embellishments, we’re obsessed we these looks as no British spectacle would be complete without them. From Oprah to Victoria Beckham, the ladies busted out the best for the special occasion.

Some guests decided the bigger was indeed better, like Amal Clooney, who opted for a lavish, round fascinator in yellow that only she could really pull off. Others, like Pippa Middleton and Victoria, decided to wear smaller, subtler fashions. Our personal favorite? Priyanka Chopra‘s exquisite lavender hat, with a unique yet elegant design that we just couldn’t look away from.

If you recall, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding in 2011 brought out a plethora of hats, and we’re still not over it. However, Princesses Bea and Eugenie outdid everyone with their breathtaking fascinators designed by Philip Treacy. Eugenie opted for a blue hat with a violet rose propped on top perfectly matching her Vivienne Westwood suit. Bea looked just as ravishing in a pale pink suit with a hat that featured an extremely large bow. And although the hat was quite the statement, the internet went bananas with ridiculous memes.

Hats off to Harry and Meghan!