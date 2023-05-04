Prince Harry Was Reportedly Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Before Pulling The Plug Amid ‘Spare’ Release

Prince Harry, 38, has had quite the busy year with the release of his memoir, Spare, and King Charles III‘s coronation on Saturday, it’s no wonder he reportedly pulled some commitments off his calendar. Ahead of his father’s coronation on May 6, a new report by The Ankler, via Just Jared, claimed that the royal family member was in talks to host Saturday Night Live earlier this year. After allegedly giving SNL producer Lorne Michaels a “soft yes,” Harry ended up backing out at the “last minute” in January.

More so, the outlet reported that a source close to the “situation” claimed that the 38-year-old was feeling a bit overwhelmed at the time of the hosting conversations. “I think he was feeling oversaturated and questioning whether he was becoming too much of a ‘celebrity’ as opposed to a figurehead,” the insider told the outlet on May 4. At the time, Harry had just released his tell-all book, Spare, which hit stands on Jan. 10.

Not only was the father-of-two set to host the hit comedy sketch show, but Coldplay’s Chris Martin was allegedly in talks to be the musical guest during Harry’s show. Although Harry and Chris did not end up on the show in January, the “Yellow” singer and his band ended up on the show during Pedro Pascal‘s Feb. 4 episode. Harry and his team have not publicly addressed the reports of him hosting SNL at the time of publication.

Although the king’s son did not end up hosting, he has been portrayed on the show several times over the years. SNL regular Mikey Day, 43, took on the role of the prince back in 2019 during a skit about a royal baby shower (watch here). At the time, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, were imminently expecting the arrival of their first child, Archie, who turns four on May 6. Interestingly, his eldest child‘s birthday falls on the same day as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

Meghan’s husband is set to attend the coronation ceremony, however, his wife and son will be remaining back home in California. In addition their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2, will also remain home with her mother. Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming his attendance on Apr. 12. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the statement read. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”