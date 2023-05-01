Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire, 1, Looks Just Like Big Sis Stormi, 5, In Cute New Photo In His Crib

'The Kardashians' star shared an adorable photo of her son in his crib, where he bore a strong resemblance to his older sister.

May 1, 2023 10:44AM EDT
Cuteness overload! Kylie Jenner posted a super sweet photo of her son Aire on her Instagram on Sunday, April 30. The reality star’s one-year-old son looked so much like his older sister Stormi5, as he stood up in his crib. Kylie, 25, gushed about her younger child in the cute post, including a bunch of wide-eyed emojis and a bird hatching.

In the photo, Aire looked adorable with his eyes opened wide and his cute curly hair. As he stood in his crib, he had a blanket resting on the guard rail. He also had a pacifier in his mouth. Fan comparisons to his older sister came very quickly, with one person commenting that “he looks a lot like Stormi.” Others also just complimented how cute Kylie’s kids are.

In recent months, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has shared tons of cute photos and videos of her son and daughter, who she shares with her ex Travis Scott, including some “adventures with my angels.” She’s also posted cute videos of Aire walking, showing how well he’s been able to stand on his two feet. She also posted a cute video of herself snuggling with both kids in her bed, including some footage of Stormi tickling her younger brother.

Kylie gushed about her son Aire in a cute Instagram post. (TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Aside from cute moments with her children, Kylie has also been the subject of dating rumors that she’s been seeing Academy Award-nominated actor Timothee ChalametThe pair were seen having a low-key taco date, and her car has reportedly been seen outside of the Call Me By Your Name star’s home. While neither has publicly confirmed if they’re seeing each other, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed that Kylie was having “fun” with the actor. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” a source told the outlet. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships.”

