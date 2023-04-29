Sofia Richie’s Husband Elliot Grainge Reveals His Voice As He Narrates Her Make-Up Tik-Tok: Watch

Sofia Richie‘s husband Elliot Grainge revealed his rarely heard voice as he hilariously narrated her latest TikTok video. The music executive, 29, also surprised some of Sofia’s followers with his accent that confirms he is, indeed, British. “at least he knew mascara,” Sofia hilariously captioned the video.

In the clip, Sofia filmed herself doing her makeup on the couple’s honeymoon — but instead of her usual voice, Elliot did the honors. “G-W-R-M with me. Hi, my name is Sofia Richie Grainge and I’m gonna do a makeup tutorial,” he said as Sofia giggled in the background, ushering him to move faster as she said, “I already started!” in reference to her makeup process.

Elliot brought no shortage of laughs as he used some interesting (yet also bland) descriptives for the various products used by his wife, who is the director of cosmetics company Nudestix. “Putting this black tube of makeup on the face, blobbing everywhere, putting black foamy thing under the eyes,” he went on, noting that Sofia’s video was “quick” as he struggled to keep up! “Another black tube putting lines on the…above the eyes everywhere,” he then said, struggling to find the word for her temples and forehead.

Sofia is officially Hollywood’s new “it girl” after her lavish wedding to Elliot last weekend, which took place at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Guests included her stylish older sister Nicole Richie, her dad Lionel Richie, as well as Paris Hilton. Sofia absolutely stunned in three custom Chanel dresses for the affair, designed by Virginie Viard. The influencer and model shared a series of photos to her Instagram about her wedding, writing “marry your best friend.”

Sofia began dating Elliot in Jan. 2021 after having connections through the music industry through her father Lionel: Elliot’s dad is Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Musical Group — and the 29 year old himself is also in the space as the founder and CEO of 10K Projects, an independent record label.