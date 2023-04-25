‘RHOC’ Trailer: Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Return & Heather Dubrow Lashes Out At Taylor Armstrong

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 trailer is here! The show, which has been off the air since April 2022, will make a comeback on June 7, but that’s not the only return we’re excited about. Series alum Tamra Judge is also making an epic and drama-filled comeback, and based on what we’re seeing in the video below, her presence back on the show is exactly what we needed. Plus, Vicki Gunvalson makes a cameo, Shannon Beador goes through relationship drama, and Heather Dubrow is fighting with just about everyone. Take look below!

Heather obviously gravitated towards Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson last season, but it appears she gets into it with both of them this year — in the clip, Emily is seen questioning their friendship during a heated argument. And later, Heather tells Gina that her actions are going to push her away. What those actions are, however, aren’t yet clear.

Also in the mix is new housewife Jennifer Pedranti, who appears to get into the mix of drama. She comes in as a friend of Tamra’s, but things quickly take a turn and they end up getting into a somewhat physical altercation during a group dinner.

Oh and we can’t forget about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, who is joining the show as a “friend of” this season. She became fast friends with Tamra and Vicki on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and she lives in Orange County now, so she definitely knows the ladies. But as you can see in the trailer, she rubs Heather the wrong way, which leads to some tense conversations.

The RHOC cast teased season 17 when they spoke to HollywoodLife at BravoCon in October. “It’s the first year that I really feel confident that the viewers are going to respond positively,” Gina told us. “There’s a lot of history. And everybody is really friends,” she added. Emily teased that the new season is “messy.”

Heather similarly hyped up this season at BravoCon and dismissed the “silly” cheating rumors about her marriage to Dr. Terry Dubrow. Tamra told us that she’s glad to be back on the show after being fired in 2020. “I think just having two years off and coming back and giving, you know, no cares about it has been confusing, fun,” Tamra said. “I feel like you’re gonna see a lot of old school Tamra on the show this year.”

Want more? The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.