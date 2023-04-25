Jennifer Pedranti: 5 Things To Know About RHOC’s Newest Cast Member

Jennifer Pedranti joined ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ as a friend of Tamra Judge’s

Jennifer’s split from her husband after 18 years of marriage will play out in season 17 of ‘RHOC’

Jennifer already has a new boyfriend, who she met at CUT Fitness — Tamra’s former gym

The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming back for a 17th season in June, and now that we’ve seen the trailer, we’ve already gotten our first look at the show’s newest cast member — Jennifer Pedranti. Jennifer comes into the mix as a friend of Tamra Judge‘s, but thanks to some onscreen drama throughout the season, that relationship could come to an end before the season concludes. Still, Jennifer seems like an interesting character.

Bravo describes Jennifer in the following way: “Brought into the group through Tamra, new Housewife and yoga studio owner Jennifer Pedranti is a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18. A strong advocate for fostering children and animals, she recently adopted her youngest child Dominic. She is currently navigating her recent split from her husband, Will, who runs her family business, as they share a home. Her alleged affair with her now boyfriend and CUT Fitness member Ryan has been the subject of the gossip mill in town. Her friendship with Tamra is put to the test, as she is forced to explain the rumors and confront difficult truths.”

Want to know more? See what we’ve discovered about her below.

How old is Jennifer Pedranti?

Born on July 7, 1977, Jennifer is currently 45 years old and will be when season 17 of RHOC premieres on Bravo.

Who is the wife of William Pedranti?

RHOC‘s newest cast member, Jennifer Pedranti, was married to William for 18 years before he filed for divorce, according to legal documents obtained by Radar Online. William Pedranti is a biotech entrepreneur and executive who has co-founded several biotech companies; one of which was sold for $70 million. He’s also quite handsome.

How many kids does Jennifer Pedranti from ‘The Real Housewives’ have?

As Bravo stated, Jennifer is a mother of five with children ranging from 5 to 18. She also recently adopted her youngest child Dominic.

Who is Jennifer Pedranti currently dating?

Jennifer is currently in a relationship with Ryan Boyajian, who is a CUT Fitness member, so we can only imagine she met him through her connection with Tamra, who owned CUT Fitness before it closed down. Jennifer took to Instagram on April 23, and after posting a photo of her and Ryan, she wrote, “I’m not sure what this journey has in store for us..but what I do know is- I’m so grateful for the love and support you give us. You are a constant by my side, my ride or die, my best friend.. and whatever the occasion may be we always make it SO incredibly fun. We are in for whatever … TOGETHER. I wouldn’t want to ride this magic carpet with anyone else.”

Jennifer Pedranti loves wearing bikinis.

As you can see from Jennifer’s Instagram page, she loves wearing bikinis and taking pictures of herself wearing them. She even posted this cheeky photo in late February, while joking about freezing her “buns off”.