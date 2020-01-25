Tamra Judge Confirms She’s Leaving ‘RHOC’ 1 Day After Vicki Gunvalson Announces Departure

Tamra Judge shockingly announced she’s departing ‘RHOC’ after 12 seasons — only a day after OG housewife and friend Vicki Gunvalson announced her exit!

It’s a mass exodus on Real Housewives of Orange County! Tamra Judge, 52, just announced she’s leaving the original Housewives franchise via Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 25. “It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” she posted, captioning a photo of herself and husband Eddie Judge, 46. “Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼,” she also added. Tamra and Eddie are all-smiles in the photo, which could be a throwback, suggesting they’re looking forward to whatever is next for them. The blonde didn’t tag a location, but the pair are both seen standing outside in front of a fence.

The shocking news comes just a day after her friend Vicki Gunvalson, 57, announced her departure after 14 seasons! “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she announced via Instagram on Jan. 25. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way. I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki’ . I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki.” Vicki’s exit came amidst rumors that she would be leaving the series, particularly after becoming a “friend” versus a full-time cast member last season.

Fans immediately flooded Tamra’s comments about the future of the show without Vicki and her. “That’s kind of a big shake up! Is there enough to still flow without it being like a whole new show?…” one follower commented. “Noooooo!! You and Vicki were my faves!!!” another wrote, while several fans said they were “done” with the series without their faves. “It’s the end of an era,” someone else declared.

As for Tamra, she didn’t share what she’ll be doing next but the 52-year-old has actively promoted her business CUT Fitness over the years. She’s also been professionally bodybuilding since 2016, so it’s possible she could be focusing her efforts on future competitions — and expanding CUT, which she co-owns with Eddie. Described as a “comprehensive, one-stop-shop fitness studio facility and the undeniable leader for personal training and small group training,” we could definitely see this power couple opening up more than one location!