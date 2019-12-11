‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge, 52, Shows Off Incredible Bikini Bod: ‘Cheers To Being Old & Geriatric’

Tamra Judge clapped back after her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ costar age-shamed her by posting several sexy bikini snaps!

Do not come for the Tres Amigas! Tamra Judge, 52, slammed her RHOC castmate Emily Simpson, 43, after she said some pretty harsh things about them on the December 10 episode. Emily trashed the trio while chatting with costars Kelly Dodd, 43, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, saying, “This is just like being in high school, but instead of the senior girls hating me, the senior citizens hate me.” She also spoke ill of Vicki Gunvalson, 57, saying that she’s “old”, should be in a “convalescent home” and is “geriatric.” The Cut Fitness owner got back at the mother-of-three by posting many pics of her looking smoking hot in a blue and white bikini on Instagram with one heck of a caption. “The hypocrisy is disgusting,” she wrote next to hashtags #fitoldlady, #fitmom and #grandma.

Tamra got an extra dig in at Emily by also hashtagging #myhipswork. The RHOC newbie-turned-vet had to have hip replacement surgery in October which was so bad that she showed up to the season 14 reunion in a wheelchair while looking stunning in a red velvet dress. Ouch on many levels here.

Fans of the Vena CBD founder had her back and expressed their feelings in the comments section. “You look great, Tamra! Most women 20 years your junior aren’t as healthy and fit as you are,” one wrote before adding, “You’re fire hot, beautiful, and intelligent, and everyone knows it.”

Tamra’s amiga Vicki was equally as enraged about Emily’s comments and vented her frustrations on Twitter. “Watched @BravoRHOC last night & was shocked to hear @RealOCEmily bash me about my age of 57,” she tweeted. “Referencing me as ‘old, I should be in a convalescent home, and geriatric’. Really? I can’t change my DOB and you will get there too.”

Emily’s Instagram was also lit up about her comments with one follower saying she’s no longer a fan. “I am 62 and feeling a little down because of not being able to find a job until retirement,” they wrote. “I am healthy and look good. For her to shame on age is hurtful. But guess what, it will happen to her too. I used to like her but not anymore.”