Brandi Glanville, 50, Gets ‘Ready For Summer’ In String Bikini After ‘RHUGT’ Drama: Watch

Brandi Glanville showed off her modeling expertise in a string bikini on Friday and it looked like her The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drama was the last thing on her mind. The reality star, 50, took to her Instagram to give fans a charge with her sneak peek at her summer wardrobe. Rocking a pink two-piece and Ugg boots in the clip, Brandi, in her usual self-deprecating style, captioned it, “Getting ready for summer now I just need abs and a tan 💗💗💗 diet by stress 😂.”

The jaw-dropping video began with Brandi walking into frame as the camera appeared to be filming the star’s hallway at home. She cheekily strutted her stuff like a catwalk pro to the Sam Smith song “Unholy” before turning to face the camera. With gold aviators and a brash attitude, Brandi was the moment.

While she appeared cool and collected on her social media post, that wasn’t exactly the case a few weeks ago when she unloaded on the Bravo scandal where she allegedly gave co-star Caroline Manzo “unwanted kisses” during the filming of Season 4 of RHUGT which led to both of the TV stars departing from the show early. “I’m f****** sick of this narrative,” she tweeted. “I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it,” Brandi added. “It feels like a f****** set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”

Caroline, who was on Real Housewives of New Jersey up until the fifth season, had broken her silence too. “I can’t say much, only because it’s not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [to the Housewives universe],” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star said during a recent appearance on New York Live, via People. “[I was] going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way.” HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any updates on the ladies’ drama!