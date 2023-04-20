Albie Manzo Engaged To Chelsea DeMonaco & Mom Caroline Gushes Over The News In Sweet Tribute

Albie Manzo is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco! Albie’s mom Caroline Manzo, 61, congratulated her son, 36, and his future wife in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, April 20. She shared a photo of the couple cozying up to each other, and Chelsea was subtly showing her diamond ring. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum was clearly excited to welcome Chelsea to the family and have her son get married.

Along with the photo of Chelsea cuddling up to Albie at a table at Augustino’s Restaurant, Caroline announced how excited she was for the next part of the couple’s lives. “She said YES! Congratulations to Albie Manzo and Chelsea DeMonaco on their engagement!” she wrote. “We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!”

Chelsea shared the same photo (as well as a few more from the night they got engaged) on her Instagram and also announced how excited she was to marry Albie. “To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones,” she wrote. “Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran babies eventually.”

Albie also shared his future wife’s post on his Instagram Story. Congratulations poured in for the newly engaged couple in the comment sections of both Caroline and Chelsea’s posts.

Albie is Caroline’s oldest child with her husband Albert Manzo III, who she’s been married to since 1984. They also have a daughter Lauren, 35, and another son Christopher, 34. Besides being featured in the first five seasons of RHONJ, the family was also featured in the short-lived spinoff Manzo’d With Children, which ran for three seasons.

Back in October, Caroline revealed that she had turned down an offer to return to RHONJ in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going,” she said. “You kind of lose your innocence as time goes on. A little bit jaded. But that’s clearly what they want, so you’re not going to go against the recipe, I suppose.”