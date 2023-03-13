Caroline Manzo Responds To Melissa Gorga Allegedly Saying She Was ‘Too Old’ To Be On ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo dropped a major bomb about Melissa Gorga when she appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. Caroline, 61, confirmed her sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita‘s claims that Melissa, 43, allegedly said Caroline was “too old” to star on RHONJ years ago, when all three women were still on the show together. “She said it. I remember when she said it. And I don’t fault her for it,” Caroline told HL, while promoting the new season of her YouTube cooking show (premieres March 15) and her upcoming cookbook (out Fall 2024).

Caroline explained that Melissa didn’t make the comment to her face, but she “heard it,” and wasn’t offended by it. “Even back then, Melissa is what, 42? I’m 61. I get it,” Caroline said. “Okay. Back then, I was 50. And she was 30. So that’s from the mind of a 30-year-old kid. So how could I be mad at that?”

The former Bravo star continued to defend Melissa and explained why she’s “not gonna get angry” over the “On Display” singer’s comment. “You have to always kind of figure out where it’s coming from. Back then, I understood it, and now I understand it,” Caroline shared. “So, yeah she said it, and yeah I don’t care, because I get it.”

It was Jacqueline, 54, who accused Melissa of making the comment about Caroline back in January on Instagram. Jacqueline was asked by a fan about Melissa and Caroline’s relationship, and she responded, “I think they are friendly acquaintances. Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).” Melissa later took to Instagram to deny Jacqueline’s claims and insisted that she “loves Caroline.”

On the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, Caroline had more good things to say about Melissa and Joe Gorga, as she defended their reunion at BravoCon 2022. “I know a lot of people had a lot to say at BravoCon when I was talking to Joe and Melissa. You know, alright, cool, think what you wanna think. I’m a big girl with a mind of my own and I make my own decision,” Caroline said. “I was very happy to see them. They have never given me cause to have any kind of issue or dislike them in any way. And they are a lot of fun. I have no issues with them.”

Caroline also chimed in on Melissa and Joe’s drama with Teresa Giudice that’s playing out on the current season of RHONJ. Caroline revealed that while she doesn’t watch the show anymore, she isn’t surprised that Teresa had a falling out with her brother and sister-in-law.

“I get it. I really do,” Caroline said. “I think everybody’s tired of it. I think they’re tired of it themselves, emotionally, and stuff like that. There comes a time when you have to rip the bandaid off and live with the decision you make on both sides. I get it. I think it’s time to just let the chips fall where they may.”

You can listen to Caroline’s full interview on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. She talks about Teresa and Jacqueline’s reunion, Dina Manzo skipping Teresa’s wedding, and more!