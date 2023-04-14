LaNisha Cole Seemingly Shades Nick Cannon For Forgetting Their Daughter’s Name

Three days after Nick Cannon left out the name of one of his 12 kids during an interview, LaNisha Cole, the mother of their daughter, Onyx, seemingly shaded him on Apr. 14.

Subtle shade?! Nick Cannon, 42, who is notably a father of 12 children, left out the name of his and LaNisha Cole‘s daughter, Onyx Ice, 7 mos., during an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Apr. 10 (watch video here). Four days later, the model took to her Instagram Story and seemingly shaded Nick in a since-deleted photo of her baby girl. “My whole world… the most beautiful little girl,” LaNisha captioned the snapshot. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her.”

A few hours later, the momma bear took to her Instagram Story and penned a statement about life’s “blind curves”, however, she has since deleted the post. Many fans speculated that her message was seemingly in reference to Nick forgetting their daughter’s name during his interview on Monday. “It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said … no person’s path is linear,” LaNisha’s statement began. “There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path.”

The lengthy message continued, “I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx.” She concluded the message with advice to “all the Moms out there”, and asked them to, “Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.” Nick and LaNisha welcomed his ninth child in Sept. 2022.

Amid the drama, LaNisha also took to Instagram to celebrate Onyx’s seventh month with a sweet video of her celebrations with her boyfriend, Brian Paul Kuba. “The world is yours baby girl!! Happy 7 months to my heart.. Onyx Ice!”, she captioned the video on Friday. “Yesterday Bee and I took her to @basquiatkingpleasure where we had an amazing time! . It’s important for me to surround Onyx with iconic art and legendary artists while she’s young. My Dad @rudycole_art is an incredible artist so it’s something that I’ve grown up with and now she will too.”

The Wild ‘n Out star was asked to name all of his 12 children by Howard Stern on Monday, however, he left one of them out of the list. “You know their names? Everyone’s name?”, the host asked, to which Nick replied, “Of course, I can name all — of course!” Howard then tested him and Nick nearly got them all right. “Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe,” he said of his and Mariah Carey‘s twins. Later he was able to list Golden, 6, and Powerful Queen, 2, his two children with model Brittany Bell, followed up by Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and Zen, his late son with model Alyssa Scott. “And then from there, it’s Legendary, Legendary Love, then there’s Rise…”, Howard then interjected, “You left out Onyx Ice Cole.”

