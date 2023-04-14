Gabrielle Union Rocks Yellow Thong Bikini With Shirtless Dwyane Wade In Vacation Photos

Gabrielle Union is just getting started. After a stunning appearance in a completely see through dress at Udonis Haslem‘s recent retirement bash, the actress, 50, showed up in a revealing thong bikini on a family beach vacation. In Instagram photos and videos you can see below, the fashion designer rocked a teeny yellow string bikini with thong bottoms as she walked away from the camera looking flawless. In a video clip, she smiled and laughed in the water with her shirtless hubby, Dwyane Wade! She wore her hair down as she snuggled up to Dwyane for some serious PDA, while the NBA star rocked white swim trunks and a black ball cap. Both wore sunglasses and adorably goofed off.

Another pic showed Dwyane sitting on the sand serenely enjoying the view with their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia, who wore a sweet orange floral two-piece swimsuit for the gorgeous beach day. Yet another slide showed Dwyane and Gabrielle lounging on a beach bed with a canopy, and another showed Kaavia enjoying a bowl of noodles with the word “mood” superimposed over the image. “I like my days like I like the beach – peaceful,” Gabrielle captioned the April 13 carousel.

A flood of fans from her 21.2 million following on the platform took to the comments thread to react. “Kaavia is THE mood!!!” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “I thought my child was the only one that wanted to eat pasta on the beach,” alongside a laughing emoji. Others were impressed with Dwyane and Gabrielle’s openly affectionate pics. “I pray for a man I can have this kind of love with,” commented a third.

So how does she keep up her perfect physique? She once said it’s all about being “consistent” with a fitness routine — and it doesn’t hurt that her pro athlete husband works out with her. “For me, at-home fitness is the new normal,” she told Woman’s Day in 2021. “Just do a little bit every day,” she offered up by way of advice. “For us, consistency is key.”

She also shared that she and Dwayne train in their home gym. “We like to get up together before the kids are up at, like, 6 a.m., and we train together in our home gym,” she told the magazine. “And we enjoy it and push each other to stay consistent and stay on top of it.”