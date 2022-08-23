Dwyane Wade Bites Wife Gabrielle Union’s Butt As She Models A Bikini On Vacation: Watch

Dwyane Wade is hungry for more than food on his vacation with wife Gabrielle Union! In a video shared by the 39-year-old actress, the retired NBA star, 40, got naughty on the private yacht they chartered by getting down on all fours and playfully taking a bite out of her butt as she tried taking a photo of the Spanish coastline. Before the butt biting, the video showed Dwyane and Gabrielle dancing on a gorgeous, oversized couch on the upper deck of their lavish yacht. The She’s All That actress showed off her fit physique in a zebra print bikini, while the Miami Heat alum rocked paisley print swim trunks and a red tee.

The head-turning video is just one of several the sweet couple has shared during their “Wade World Tour”, which kicked off in Spain 10 days before their eighth wedding anniversary on Aug. 30. On Aug. 20, Gabrielle shared a slideshow of PDA-filled photos of her and Dwyane getting cozy on a yacht at the start of their trip. She looked beautiful in an orange two-piece she paired with an orange, red, white, and green head scarf and duster set. Dwyane, for his part, wore white and blue swim shorts and a gray tank, although in some photos he had a white graphic tee over the tank. “It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 … #WadeWorldTour2022,” Gabrielle captioned the celebratory photos.

Her next vacation post came in the form of a video documenting her spa day, during which she and Dwyane were treated to their own private waterside cabana and massage room. Gabrielle gave followers a tour of the picturesque location while donning a floor-length black sundress and a cheetah print headband. Another spa day came for the pair on Aug. 22. They shared footage of themselves taking a boat ride to their posh destination, which appeared to be a pool and sauna in a cave.

While the pair seem to surely be enjoying a romantic getaway, they didn’t forget to pack their silly sides. In another video from Aug. 21, the lovebirds brought back a staple childhood water game, which had the Flawless founder throwing a ball to her husband as he jumped off a swimming platform and attempted to catch it in mid-air. They were quite proud when it only took them two tries. In a different video from Aug. 21, the pair laughed at themselves for not knowing where they were heading to for dinner because they failed to read their confirmation emails. “It’s going to be amazing,” Dwyane said confidently from their moored yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. The smiles on their faces at the end of the night appeared to show that their surprise dinner certainly lived up to their expectations.

Gabrielle and Dwyane appeared to leave their kids home for the epic adventure. They share 3-year-old daughter Kaavia and Dywane also has three children from a previous relationship plus a nephew he raises.