Gabrielle Union, 49, Dances In Green Bikini By The Pool: ‘Getting Stronger’

The 'Bring It On' star showed off her summer-dance moves, as she busted moves to Cardi B's latest song next to her pool.

By:
July 18, 2022 4:01PM EDT
Image Credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA

Gabrielle Union looked like she was having a blast as she danced in her latest Instagram video on Monday, July 18. The 49-year-old actress danced around to the clean version of Cardi B’s most recent single “Hot Ish,” in a sexy bright green bathing suit. The actress also flexed her legs to show how much progress she’s been making with her exercises.

Gabrielle’s bright green bikini was decorated with colorful flower designs. She also rocked a blue headband and twirled around with a dark blue wrap with an orange and yellow trim around the side. She had a big smile on as she showed off her moves for the “Leg Day” and “Monday Motivation” clip.

In the caption, Gabrielle also raved about the progress she’s been making both physically and mentally, and she seemed to be in a great headspace. “Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me,” she wrote.

Gabrielle stunned in a bright green bathing suit. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

It’s far from the first amazing bikini look that the 10 Things I Hate About You star has shown off this summer. She’s spent many a day relaxing poolside in gorgeous bikinis. Before the spring had ended she showed off some moves in a similar pink thong bikini back in April. She also showed off her husband Dwyane Wade’s photography skills, when she posted a photo with her back facing the camera when she went for a stripped-down swim at the start of June.

Aside from her sunny pool days, Gabrielle has served up plenty of great looks on the red carpet at events this summer. When she arrived at the Met Gala, she was a vision in a white, plunging gown, with a bright red ribbon in the center of it.  The Cheaper By The Dozen star also looked elegant as she posed for a photo in a white fringe gown, along with her retired NBA player husband in Milan for Fashion Week.

