Gabrielle Union, 49, Strips Down Completely For Sexy Pool Photo Taken By Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union, 49, had nothing to hide in a hot new Instagram photo, posted to her grid on Wednesday, June 1. In fact, the LA’s Finest actress got completely naked to take a dip in the pool during a romantic getaway with hubby Dwyane Wade, 40.

Gabi stripped down to nothing for the photo, which was tagged from a beautiful private pool the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa near San Diego, California. The Bring it On star sunk herself into the water slowly, teasing the top of her hips and a hint of her derriere along with all of her toned, bare back.

Looking sexy and carefree,she raked her hair through her long braids. Just a sliver of the star’s smile could be seen as she angled her chin to the side in the snapshot. Joking about her taste for thirst traps, Gabi captioned the shot with a cheeky, “Back to our regularly scheduled programming” while tagging her main man D-Wade as photog.

Though Gabrielle clearly had no shortage of confidence, the star recently opened up about her struggles with self-esteem and how she’s shedding light on the harmful effects of social media in partnership with Dove. Talking to Good Morning America on May 4, 2022, she said, “There’s so many other ways that our children can be harmed, and especially our girls. And they also have to understand that the people that you’re comparing yourself to, especially the people that you don’t know, they don’t look like what they present themselves to be.” Gabi and Dwayne share daughter Kaavia James, 3, and she is stepmom to his daughter Zaya, 15.

“We all want to present this fictionalized version of ourselves to social media, but I don’t always think we understand the harmful effects of doing that. And you know, for our girls, they need to understand that it’s not real. And it’s okay to be exactly you because it will get you a lot further than pretending to be someone else and always feeling less than.”