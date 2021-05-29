Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter Zaya’s 14th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade both took to social media to give a shout-out to their daughter Zaya with sweet words and a stylish pic.

Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 39, are celebrating their daughter Zaya‘s 14th birthday with a fun event and a message of love. The proud parents of the teen took to Instagram to share posts related to the special day and both seemed to prove it’s going to be a memorable occasion. Dwyane shared a May 28th video clip to his story that showed an impressive setup for the festivities, including a red carpet and shiny silver streamers hanging off of a circular stand.

“SOMEONE BIRTHDAY IS TOMORROW,” he captioned the clop while tagging Zaya’s Instagram account. Meanwhile, Gabrielle shared a stylish pic of the birthday gal posing while wearing a white long-sleeved top that was split into a tank top and had multi-colored stripes. She also had on what appeared to be a matching white skirt with flower attachments, a matching flower necklace, and purple-tinted glasses.

“Happy Birthday @zayawade ❤⭐❤14!!!! 🎂🎁🎈💥💥💥 We ❤ you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my 🖤,” she wrote in the caption.

Once Gabrielle shared the epic post, her followers were quick to share their own birthday wishes and kind words in the comments section. “Happy birthday you are such an inspiration, courageous and beautiful young lady,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Happy birthday to her 🎂 she is so cute 😍🥰🥰🥰.”

Zaya’s birthday celebration comes after she’s been in the spotlight over the past year for being a role model in the transgender community. After she came out as trans last year, Dwyane and Gabrielle, who is Zaya’s stepmom, happily shared the news and have often publicly expressed their full support.

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — originally Zion, born as a boy — and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys, I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Internally, it’s now our job to go out and get information,” Dwyane said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Feb. 2020.

After coming out as transgender, Zaya made her public debut alongside her parents at the 6th annual Truth Awards on Mar. 7, 2020.