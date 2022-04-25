Gabrielle Union, 49, Dances In Colorful Thong Bikini: I’m ‘Doing The Most & I’m OK With That’



Gabrielle Union is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram posts. The 49-year-old put her toned figure on full display in a neon patterned ViX Swimwear bikini that had a tiny triangle top and super cheeky thong bottoms.

Gabrielle posted a video of herself dancing around her kitchen and backyard while wearing the bikini with a slew of different accessories. In one shot she wore a straw fedora, in another she wore a You Go Natural headwrap, while another shot featured her in a baggy mint green kimono with sunglasses. She captioned the video, “I can’t help it. I be doing the most and I’m Ok with that.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Gabrielle posted two photos of herself lounging in the backyard smiling while wearing the same swimsuit. She captioned the post, “Headwraps & Bikinis”

Gabrielle has been hitting the gym to get in shape for summer and her hard work is obviously paying off. Just the other day, she posted a video of herself working out in the gym with husband, Dwyane Wade, while wearing a green two-piece set.

The set featured a tight V-neck crop top and matching high-waisted leggings, which she accessorized with a black baseball cap that had the letter “G” on it. She captioned the video, “I be up in the gym, workin on my @fitonapp fitness, he’s my witness!”

When Gab isn’t dressed down in a workout set or a bikini, she is usually dressed to the nines on the red carpet and just recently she attended the Cheaper By The Dozen premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood when she wore a black and white Altuzarra outfit featuring a plunging crop top and matching maxi skirt.