Gabrielle Union Rocks Sexy Slip Dress In Mirror Selfie With Dwyane Wade: ‘Pre Birthday Behavior’

Party time! The ‘LA’s Finest’ actress and NBA All-Star looked like they were ready for some fun in the sexy bathroom selfie.

It looks like Dwyane Wade had quite the 40th birthday. The basketball star offered fans a glimpse into his day as he posted a few saucy bathroom photos with wife Gabrielle Union, 49, on Jan. 17. The party started before the couple even left the house, as Gabi and Dwyane took some silly photos while getting ready together. The Bring It On beauty looked simply radiant in the snapshots, where she rocked a silky, wine red slip dress with black lace trim. Her skin was glowing and hair in long braids as she leaned onto one hand and snapped the mirror shot while a buff, shirtless Dwyane stood beside her, donning nothing but diamonds and a towel as he showed off his tattooed torso and pearly white smile.

In the first photo, the Hollywood power couple flexed their arms for the camera and giggled. In another snapshot Dwyane sweetly kissed Gabi, demonstrating his love for his longtime love. A third photo and final showed the couple softly smiling in the mirror. He kept his caption simple, writing, “Pre Birthday Behavior… 40,” adding an hourglass and a “soon” emoji.

Dwyane and Gabrielle are no strangers to flaunting their affection for one another. On Gabi’s Instagram, the couple dressed to the nines for a series of chic family portraits. While she donned a little black dress and cascading ponytail, Dwyane looked casual cool in a granite-hued cardigan and a Versace tank top. The stylish duo kissed in one photo while another showed their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia photobombing the scene. “For The Birthday Boy,” she captioned the set.

The couple has been going strong for over a decade. They first got together in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014 with a lavish ceremony in Miami, Florida. Dwyane has three older children from other relationships, who Gabi became stepmom to. On Nov. 7, 2018 the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade via a surrogate.