Kaavia Wade, 1, Refuses To Say ‘Love’ While Learning To Talk & Gabrielle Union Is Cracking Up Over It 

Kaavia James is chatting up a storm and we’re not the least bit surprised! The hysterical 1-year-old, who already has over one million Instagram followers, is officially a talking toddler, mom Gabrielle Union revealed on August 11!

It seems like just yesterday we were congratulating Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the birth of their first child. Now, Kaavia James Union Wade is full-on talking! The couple’s baby girl, who turned 1 last November, lives up to her hilarious reputation in a new clip Gabrielle, 47, shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Look whose talking!!!!!” the actress began in the caption of her post. “[Kaavia] CAN say ‘love’ but she flat out refuses to say it. Thats my baby,” the actress explained, adding crying-laughing and baby emojis. She warned her hubby, “Ohhh we are in for ITTTTT @dwyanewade!!!!!”

Kaavia’s latest milestone follows her incredible swimming skills, as seen on her personal Instagram, which is run by her famous parents. The youngster has been swimming under water since before her first birthday, and she only continues to improve! Not to mention, she’s had her land legs for quite a while. Kaavia spends much of her time running around at home — sometimes in her dad’s signature Way of Wade sneakers, despite the size difference.

After a series of infertility struggles, Dwyane and Gabrielle welcomed their baby girl, via surrogate on November 7, 2018. “11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” Gabrielle wrote in the couple’s official birth announcement on Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Kaavia is Gabrielle’s first child and Dwyane’s fourth. The Miami Heat legend has four biological children, in addition to having custody of his teenage nephew. Before Kaavia, Gabrielle had eight or nine miscarriages, she first revealed in her 2017 book, We’re Going to Need More Wine. She, along with Dwyane, went into further detail in his ESPN documentary, Life Unexpected, released in February.

“When Dwyane and I started trying, we were so excited,” Gabrielle said, admitting, “So there were a ton of pregnancies and positive test results, and then poof. Usually around the 6-8 week mark — gone. Obviously, I knew it was not him and it literally just stayed like that for years,” she explained, adding, “I just almost started expecting defeat.”

Now, the Wades are navigating life as one big family while living in their own truths and celebrating positivity. Earlier this year, Dwyane introduced his 13-year-old daughter Zaya, who is transgender, to the world. Zaya, originally born Zion, approached Dwyane and Gabrielle and said she wants to be addressed using female pronouns. She later gave her father permission to speak out about her story as the NBA champion and Gabrielle continue to educate themselves while fully supporting her.