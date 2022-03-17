Fashion

Gabrielle Union Rocks Crop Top & Skirt At ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Premiere With Dwyane Wade & Kids

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Gabrielle UnionVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Gabrielle Union 'Cheaper By The Dozen' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 Mar 2022
Gabrielle Union arrives at Good Morning America a three-piece pants suit in New York City. Gabrielle is wearing the vest with nothing underneath! Pictured: Gabrielle Union Ref: SPL5295539 110322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Gabrielle UnionCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Gabrielle Union looked fabulous in a plunging scalloped crop top with a matching high-waisted skirt at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere on March 16.

Gabrielle Union stole the show at the Cheaper By The Dozen premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on March 16. The 49-year-old actress showed off her fabulous figure in a black and white Altuzarra outfit featuring a plunging crop top and matching maxi skirt.

Gabrielle Union looked fabulous in this Altuzarra outfit featuring a crop top & matching skirt at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere in LA on March 16. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Gabrielle’s outfit featured a super low-cut bralette top with cool scalloped details that put her ample cleavage on full display. The high-waisted, fitted skirt put her toned abs and tiny waist on display while the side of the skirt featured a plunging slit.

Gabrielle topped her look off with black and PVC platform, peep-toe heels, and dazzling diamond Bulgari jewels. As for her glam, her makeup was done by artist, Tasha Reiko Brown, who gave her a gorgeous neutral look featuring voluminous lashes and a glossy nude lip. Her hair was parted in the middle in sleek waves.

Zaya Wade, Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade 'Cheaper By The Dozen' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 Mar 2022
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gabrielle was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Dwyane Wade, and their kids Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 3. Dwyane looked handsome in his black outfit which was made up of a Dunhill wrap cardigan and a pair of fitted, black and white pinstripe trousers. He topped his look off with a pair of black patent leather shoes with chunky white laces.

Gabrielle was joined by her husband, Dwyane Wade & their two kids, Zaya, (left) & Kaavia, (right). (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Kaavia looked adorable when she matched her mom’s outfit. She rocked a halterneck dress in the exact pattern and color as her mom. Zaya looked fabulous in a green and black silk floral crop top with matching high-waisted shorts and a short-sleeve button-down on top, which she chose to leave open. A piar of strappy sandals, a diamond necklace, and an updo tied her look together.