Gabrielle Union Dazzles In Sequin Gown With Shirtless Dwyane Wade At Met Gala

Gabrielle Union looked gorgeous at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating the opening of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ on May 2. The 49-year-old slayed the red carpet in a silver sequin Versace gown with a long flowy train made up of sheer lace floral applique.

Gabrielle’s sparkling dress had a plunging V-neckline and a massive red flower on the side of her waist. The fitted dress hugged her tone frame perfectly. Her gown was inspired by legendary actress, Diahann Carroll.

Gabrielle was joined by her husband, Dwyane Wade, who looked just as amazing when he went completely shirtless under an open white tuxedo jacket.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples At Met Gala 2022: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & More Hot Duos Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

As for her glam, Gabrielle had her hair slicked back into a side-parted low bun and she added a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip.

Gabrielle has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she put her toned figure on display in a neon patterned ViX Swimwear bikini that had a tiny triangle top and super cheeky thong bottoms.

Gabrielle posted a video of herself dancing around her kitchen and backyard while wearing the bikini with a slew of different accessories. In one shot she wore a straw fedora, in another she wore a You Go Natural headwrap, while another shot featured her in a baggy mint green kimono with sunglasses.

When Gabrielle isn’t dressed down, she’s dressed to the nines on the red carpet and another one of our favorite looks from her was at the Cheaper By The Dozen premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood when she wore a black and white Altuzarra outfit featuring a plunging crop top and matching maxi skirt.