Gabrielle Union, 50, Stuns In Yellow Bikini In Miami With Dwyane Wade: Photos

Gabrielle showed off her fabulous figure in the tiny two-piece as she splashed around the surf with her shirtless hubby.

April 8, 2023 6:10PM EDT
Gabrielle Union proved she’s ready for summer! The gorgeous actress was spotted frolicking in a yellow bikini on the warms sands of Miami, in photos via Page Six. With more spring weather ahead, Gabrielle looked like she was getting in as much time in the sun as possible, as she enjoyed a lazy, oceanside afternoon with her handsome hubby, Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union loves a yellow swimsuit, as the stunner can rock just about any color. (MEGA)

The superstar couple looked just as adorable in the photo carousal that the “Bring It On” actress shared to her Instagram on Friday. Gabrielle and Dwyane packed on the PDA with a gorgeous landscape in the background. The picture-perfect pair were joined by Dwyane’s adorable daughter Zaya, 14. “Making this Friday a good one 🖤,”  Gabreille captioned the snaps. The couple’s four-year-old daughter, Kaavia, was not featured in the carousal.

Meanwhile, the always-busy actress might be getting ready to try on her Clover cheerleading uniform again. Gabrielle recently revealed she is working on a sequel to the 2000 iconic teen comedy Bring It On, which featured her as Kirsten Dunst’s school rival Isis. According to the star, the sequel will center around Isis’ high school cheer squad, the East Compton Clovers. “We’ve been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers],” Gabrielle told ET on Friday, January 20, adding, “We are working on it.”

The confirmation comes only four months after the actress hinted at a possible sequel on her Twitter. Replying to a tweet from a fan who was celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the film, Gabrielle wrote, “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn.”

Fans, of course, did not take this lightly, as they bombarded social media with comments like, “SO YOU’RE SAYING THERES A CONTINUATION?!?!!!!!!!!! we neeeeed a clovers focused #BringItOn.” Another stan wrote, “Please don’t play with my emotions, we need a real sequel.” Pop star Chloe Bailey even jumped in to offer her acting services, tweeting, “i wanna be apart.”

