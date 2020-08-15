Gabrielle Union made her millions of fans laugh when she recreated a legendary television scene in her newest social media video!

Werk it out! Gabrielle Union, 47, is one of those rare celebrities that is able to bring it with their sexiness and humor at the same time. The gorgeous actress did just that when she posted an Instagram video on Friday, August 14, of her breaking a sweat in a skintight blue unitard where she channeled the original Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) from the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Gabrielle made the funniest of faces while expertly doing the choreography that Janet perfected in a memorable episode that aired almost three decades ago!

“On my original Aunt Viv ish for cardio today,” she captioned the footage along with a bunch of flamenco dancing & laughing emojis. “Every-body dance now!!” Gabrielle also proved what a flawless beauty she is during the clip by going makeup-free while putting her incredible physique on display. Everyone from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna to Black Lady Sketch Show funny lady Robin Thede was impressed by what they witnessed from the stunning beauty.

Gabrielle has caught the attention of many over the course of her illustrious career and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Quarantine has been a fabulous time for her to show off her fabulous body in a variety of outfits that are no doubt jaw-dropping to look at.

She might as well be the bikini queen of the summer as the Bring It On star has posted many photos of her rocking the sexy swimwear over the past couple of months. Gabrielle sizzled in a blue version of one while cuddled up to her handsome husband Dwyane Wade in the pool back in April.

She also managed to turn heads during a fun Los Angeles outing with Dwyane and their daughters Zaya and Kaavia last month. It was here that Gabrielle rocked a very popular summer trend, Daisy Dukes, with a midriff-baring top while at the park with her beautiful family.