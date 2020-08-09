Gabrielle Union, 47, Looks Gorgeous In Striped Bikini + 6 More Of Her Most Fabulous Quarantine Looks:

Quarantine clearly hasn’t affected Gabrielle Union’s style. From bikinis to jumpsuits, check out the ‘L.A.’s Finest’ star’s best fashion moments amid lockdown!

Gabrielle Union, 47, hasn’t used quarantine as an excuse to chill in PJs every day. The L.A.’s Finest star has still managed to wow her 16.3 million Instagram fans with countless glamorous looks right from the comfort of her $17.9 Hidden Hills mansion, which she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, 38.

Whether she’s hanging out by the pool with her daughter Kaavia, 1, or taking a walk around her LA estate, Gabrielle is serving looks no matter where she’s at — even if those locations are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gabrielle has also celebrated that she’s embraced her natural hair amid her quarantine! Now, take a look below at our roundup of Gabrielle’s best quarantine looks:

Gabrielle’s Striped Bikini

The queen of the pool! Gabrielle flashed the prettiest smile while rocking this green-and-white striped bikini set from Solid & Striped. Gabrielle was joined by her friend, Mia Wright, for the pool day, which she shared photos of on Aug. 3, 2020.

Gabrielle’s Sai Sankoh Dress

Gabrielle turned the outside of her home into a catwalk in this print dress from Sai Sankoh! The actress shared the glamorous video of her runway walk on July 21, 2020, and encouraged her fans to support Black owned businesses. The designer of Gabrielle’s dress, Sai, is originally from Sierra Leone in West Africa.

Gabrielle’s Blue Jumpsuit

What better time to model your own clothes than in quarantine? Gabrielle stunned in this royal blue jumpsuit featuring a bow tie from her collection at New York & Company, which originally retailed for $89.95. “The Blues & So Many Moods,” Gabrielle captioned the fashion photos, which she shared on July 3, 2020.

Gabrielle’s Pretty Pink Bikini Top

Gabrielle revealed these photos taken by her 13-year-old stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, for her SELF magazine cover story in June of 2020! These particular shots didn’t make the cut, but looked amazing nonetheless. Gabriele wore a pink print bikini top, and her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims. Celebrity makeup artist Malika James gave Gabrielle this fresh-faced look!

Gabrielle’s Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Gabrielle celebrated Juneteenth in this asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder dress topped off with a fun print of colorful polka dots. Gabrielle’s husband, Dwyane, jumped in for one of the mirror selfies! “Black [black heart emojis] Black [fist emojis],” Gabrielle captioned the gorgeous photos.

Gabrielle’s Strapless Dress

Another piece from Gabrielle’s New York & Company collection! That time, Gabrielle recruited her adorable daughter, Kaavia, to pose with her as the actress modeled a spotted strapless dress perfect for the resort (or your house, in this case). Gabrielle couldn’t help but laugh at her modeling buddy! “This kid [laughing emojis]…When she learns to really talk… maaaaaaaannn,” Gabrielle captioned the mom-daughter Instagram slideshow, which she shared on April 30, 2020.

Gabrielle’s White Jumpsuit

Gabrielle enjoyed “Happy Hour” in this white jumpsuit with rolled-up sleeves. It’s another piece straight from her New York & Company collection! She paired the springtime look with pink and green sneakers from the footwear brand Sorel.