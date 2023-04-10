Gabrielle Union Slays See-Through Dress Alongside Dwyane Wade At Udonis Haslem’s Retirement Party

Gabrielle Union brought the party to the party at Udonis Haslem‘s recent retirement bash! In photos you can see below, the stunning Breaking In actress, 50, wore a floor length, completely sheer netted gown in light blue with nothing but white undies and a bra underneath. She wore her hair down around her shoulders and finished the look with strappy sandals and minimal jewelry. She happily stood alongside husband Dwyane Wade, who wore a white vest and matching pants with a pair of stylish shades. He also rocked white sneakers and a necklace.

The former pro basketball and Udonis, who just retired from the NBA, have shared a deep bond of nearly two decades, forged during their time with the Miami Heat. But for the moment, even with the hoopla over Udonis’ impressive career, Dwyane’s gorgeous wife really stole the show.

Her sense of style has been central to her remarkable career. In 2017, she opened up about how fashion became a part of her life and identity. “I had always looked at it as being for other people,” the Cheaper By The Dozen actress told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I talk a lot about worthiness … it was always something where I felt, ‘She looks so cool,’ and I wanted that but didn’t know how to put it all together,” she continued.

“Desperately Seeking Susan and Pretty In Pink were big fashion inspirations when I was growing up, but it was for other people — on TV or in movies, not from a girl like me from Omaha,” she continued. “For me, it was whatever my parents could afford at the mall. Even in my thirties, I didn’t think it was for me.”

Obviously, it was for her. She has since designed a collection with New York & Co. based on her own personal style. “This is things I actually wear, this is me, not just slapping my name on something,” she told the publication of the collection.