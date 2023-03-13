Emily Ratajkowski Is A Bombshell In Completely Sheer Dress For Oscars After-Party

Emily Ratajkowski absolutely slayed the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party when she wore a completely see-through dress. The 31-year-old looked incredible in this tight long-sleeve dress which she chose to go braless beneath.

Emily is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit so we were not surprised by this look. The long-sleeve turtleneck dress was transparent and she chose to go braless underneath, revealing her bare chest. The only part of her chest that was covered up was her nipples which were covered with gray laces. Her toned abs and tiny waist were also on full display as were her high-waisted nude panties. Emily topped her look off with a slicked-back middle-parted bun, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip.

Emily has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she attended the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week show on March 3. Emily opted to wear a huge green leaf with a massive plastic stem in the center and styled it with black pants.

Emily’s quirky top featured skinny green spaghetti straps while the entire front of her body was covered up by the neon green leaf. The leaf had some pink ombre on the front while a huge, plastic horn-shaped stem jutted out of the center of the top. She put her toned abs on display in the shirt and styled it with a pair of super baggy low-rise black trousers. A pair of strappy yellow heels and a dark red smokey eye tied her look together.

Aside from this look, just two days before, Emily walked down the Courreges runway when she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve black turtleneck crop top that put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on full display. She styled the top with a low-rise black midi skirt and a pair of black pants with ruffles lining the pants.