Emily Ratajkowski Seen On Apparent Date With DJ Orazio Rispo After Rumored Eric André Split

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, was seen on what appeared to be a date on Friday night. The pretty model was spotted leaving a wine bar in Manhattan, NY with DJ Orazio Rispo and looked fashionable in a flattering outfit. She rocked a maroon puffer coat and black pants as she left the location with the hunk.

Emily also added black and orange sneakers with the look as she had her hair down and showed off natural-looking makeup. Orazio wore a dark gray hoodie under a dark olive green velvet jacket and brown pants. He also wore white sneakers and flashed a big smile as he walked behind his rumored girlfriend.

The possible lovebirds’ latest outing comes four months after they initially started dating before apparently calling it quits. It also comes amid rumors Emily and Eric Andre, whom she was dating, split up. She seemed to hint at the breakup in a TikTok video on Feb. 17.

In the clip, she was laying down while wearing makeup and jewelry. “What should you do when a situationship ends?” a caption over it read as a voiceover asked, “What’s rule number one?” She lip synced the answer, “Party?” before the voiceover responded back with, “No, not party.”

It didn’t take long for fans to respond to the post with questions about whether or not her romance with Eric was over. “Eric?” one fan asked, while another asked, “Not our boy Eric?” A third complimented her by writing, “Beautiful as you know. Keep doing what makes you happy.”

The post was shared just a few days after Eric shared steamy photos of him and Emily during their naked Valentine’s Day date. They were also seen going on a dinner date in New York City before their relationship seemed to stop after only a month. Neither have confirmed or denied a split, but Emily’s latest outing with Orazio could indicate she’s already moved on.