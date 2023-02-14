Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Pose Naked Together For Valentine’s Day

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre held nothing back in their Instagram post for Valentine’s Day, which Eric posted to his page on Feb. 14. In the pictures, Eric is sprawled out on the couch with no clothes on, and nothing but a pink heart emoji covering his unmentionables. Behind the couch is a full length mirror, which shows Emily, also completely naked, snapping the picture. The model is posed to the side so nothing too racy is showing. Meanwhile, Eric’s clothes and a bottle of wine are thrown across the floor, and he’s holding a glass filled with red wine in one hand.

This appears to be the duo’s way of making their relationship Instagram official after spending quite a bit of time together over the last several weeks. The two were first linked at the beginning of 2023 when they were spotted on a dinner date together, following Emily’s fling with Pete Davidson. They seemed to confirm their romance just a few weeks later when they were photographed packing on the PDA in Grand Cayman.

Just one day before Valentine’s Day, Emily and Eric had a very public date night at the New York Knicks game, as well. They cozied up to one another as they sat courtside in Madison Square Garden for the game. Emily previously attended a Knicks game with Pete when they were together, too.

Emily has been enjoying her single life after divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in 2022. The two married in a courthouse wedding in Feb. 2018, but just over four years later, they broke up. Emily filed for divorce in Sept. 2022, but it has not been finalized yet. Emily and Sebastian have a son, Sylvester, 1, together. He will celebrate his 2nd birthday in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Eric previously dated Rosario Dawson in 2016 and 2017. By 2021, he revealed that he was in a relationship with another woman, who he’d met at a farmer’s market, but the romance appears to have eventually fizzled out.