Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Cozy Up As They Sit Courtside For NY Knicks Game: Photos

A month after Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre were first spotted on a date night in NYC, the two lovebirds took their growing romance to Madison Square Garden. Emily, 31, and Eric, 39, hit up the New York Knicks game against their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, on Monday (Feb. 13). The two sat courtside and snuggled tight for photographs. Emily sported a dull yellow coat over a white crop top that showed her incredibly toned stomach. She opted for a pair of black leggings that hugged every inch of her legs. On the other hand, Eric dressed more casually in a pair of sweatpants, a multi-colored shirt, and a track jacket.

They weren’t the only celebs at the game – which the Knicks won 124 to 106. Diplo, wearing those $350 MSCHF Big Red Boots (that make everyone look like they’re cosplaying Astro Boy or are about to go take on Mega Man), sat next to Emily. Tracy Morgan, Penn Badgley, Iggy Azalea (in a revealing black outfit), and others sat and watched as the Knicks kept their postseason hopes alive, scoring their 32nd win. The team, currently No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, is nine games behind the Boston Celtics.

Emily and the Eric Andre Show host first sparked romance rumors in early January, roughly two weeks after EmRata and Pete Davidson ended their short-term fling. Eric and Emily went on a date in New York City, and photos showed them engaging in some PDA while in midtown. Toward the end of the month, the couple visited Grand Cayman. The paparazzi photographed them passionately making out while in oceanfront beach chairs.

Similarly to how Emily seemed to know when the cameras were on her at the February Knicks game, she knew the paparazzi were capturing her and Eric while in the Caribbean. The couple made a kissy face towards each other and seemingly hammed it up for the cameras.

Emily filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, back in September 2022 and has been enjoying the single life as much as she can. Unfortunately, swiping right isn’t easy when you’re one of the most famous models in the world. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she said on an episode of her High Low podcast. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing.” EmRata said that the paparazzi “screwed up” her chances at casual dating because if she goes on a date with one guy, the other guy(s) she’s dating will find out