Emily Ratajkowski Wears A Giant Leaf As A Top At Paris Fashion Week: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Emily Ratajkowski, it is that she always makes a statement with her outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week show on March 3. The 31-year-old opted to wear a huge green leaf with a massive plastic stem in the center and styled it with black pants.

Emily’s quirky top featured skinny green spaghetti straps while the entire front of her body was covered up by the neon green leaf. The leaf had some pink ombre on the front while a huge, plastic horn-shaped stem jutted out of the center of the top. She put her toned abs on display in the shirt and styled it with a pair of super baggy low-rise black trousers. A pair of strappy yellow heels and a dark red smokey eye tied her look together.

Emily has been taking fashion month by storm and each of her looks just kept getting better. Just two days before, Emily walked down the Courreges runway when she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve black turtleneck crop top that put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on full display. She styled the top with a low-rise black midi skirt and a pair of black pants with ruffles lining the pants.

After strutting down the runway, Emily left the show wearing a pair of tight black high-waisted flare-leg pants with a cropped black hoodie and a cropped black corduroy jacket on top. A pair of oversized black sunglasses, pointed-toe black leather boots, and a tiny black leather purse topped her look off.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 27, just two days before arriving in Paris, Emily hit the streets of NYC wearing a pair of baggy, high-waisted forest green pleated trousers with a tiny black crop top, a yellow collared jacket, and a super oversized red leather jacket on top. She accessorized with white sneakers, gold jewelry, a leather purse, and skinny black rectangular sunglasses.