Gabrielle Union, 50, Slays In Strappy String Bikini On Vacation With Husband Dwyane Wade: Watch

Gabrielle Union is heating up Instagram this winter! The stunning star, 50, took to Instagram on Dec. 23 to show off her fit figure in a multi-colored bikini that featured several straps across her torso. She flaunted her abs in a video in which she walked toward the camera on a rocky beach. She flashed a cute smile as she walked past the camera while “Players (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix)” by Coi Leray played in the background.

Gabrielle’s long, gorgeous hair was braided and flowed elegantly behind her. She accessorized with a tan visor and oversized shades. “Brought the view to the beach,” the Cheaper by the Dozen star captioned the video. Talk about confidence!

The actress also spent Christmas at the beachy location with her former NBA pro husband Dwyane Wade as well as their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia. Gabrielle and Dwyane took to the ‘gram on Friday, Dec. 23 to share a series of snapshots that showed their family smiling and laughing together on a grassy cliff next to the ocean. “Friday With The Fam,” they wrote alongside the precious pics. The beautiful couple is also the doting parents of Xavier Zechariah, 9, Zaya Wade, 15, and Zaire Wade, 20.

The proud parents also shared a family video on Monday, Dec. 26 to wish their followers a merry Christmas. The video showed Gabrielle and Dwyane smiling on either side of Kaavia as they sat in dark brown wicker chairs surrounded by palm trees. At the end of the clip, Dwyane kissed Kaavia on the cheek. “Merry Christmas Baby” by Otis Redding added an extra dash of holiday cheer to the adorable post.

Last month, Dwyane and Gabrielle rang in Kaavia’s 4th birthday by throwing her an Encanto-themed bash. They went all-out by dressing up as characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and even built several backgrounds inspired by the movie. Kaavia looked adorable as Isabela in a purple gown and long wig, Gabrielle dressed as Dolores, and the former Miami Heat star went as Bruno. “When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don’t talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife,” Gabrielle captioned the video she shared of the exciting event.

The setup was so impressive, it even got the composer of Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s, attention! Taking to the comment section, he wrote, “hair flip on point! Happiest of birthdays!”