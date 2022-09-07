Gabrielle Union, 49, Stuns In Strapless Black Bikini On Vacation With Dwyane Wade & Kaavia, 3

Gabrielle Union rounded out summer in the best way possible when she went on a beach vacation with her husband Dwyane Wade and their three-year-old daughter, Kaavia. While on the beach, the 49-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black bikini that had extremely cheeky bottoms.

Gabrielle posted a slideshow of photos and videos from the trip with the caption, “Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we’re together.” For the occasion, Gabrielle wore a black strapless bikini that featured a plunging top that tied in the back. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had two huge silver rings on either side of her hips and a cheeky back that revealed her bare butt.

Gabrielle opted out of any makeup and she threw her hair up into a high bun with a black silk headband on top. Aside from Gabrielle, Kaavia rocked a gray T-shirt that said “welcome” all over it in different colors. She styled the tee with a pair of black drawstring cotton shorts and later slipped into a blue and white striped swimsuit. Dwyane opted to wear a bright red, mesh Budweiser tank top with a pair of black and white animal printed swim shorts and a Budweiser trucker hat.

Gabrielle loves rocking sexy bikinis and just the other day she posted a video of her on a yacht in Spain wearing a sexy white two-piece. The bikini featured a plunging V-neck triangle top with matching high-rise bottoms that had a sheer mesh panel on the front. The bottoms were super high and the beach was cheeky revealing her toned behind.