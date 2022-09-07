Gabrielle Union, 49, Stuns In Strapless Black Bikini On Vacation With Dwyane Wade & Kaavia, 3

Gabrielle Union looked fabulous when she wore a strapless black bikini with super cheeky bottoms while on vacation with Dwyane Wade & their daughter Kaavia.

By:
September 7, 2022 9:42AM EDT
gabrielle union
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend Chantel Jeffries shows off her beach body in a bright pink bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. The model turned DJ wore a Barbie inspired pink bikini on a summer beach day in South Beach. She is currently single after having dating high profile performers like Bieber and Alex Taggart of The Chainsmokers.Pictured: Chantel JeffriesRef: SPL5331683 090822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Gabrielle Union rounded out summer in the best way possible when she went on a beach vacation with her husband Dwyane Wade and their three-year-old daughter, Kaavia. While on the beach, the 49-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a strapless black bikini that had extremely cheeky bottoms.

Gabrielle posted a slideshow of photos and videos from the trip with the caption, “Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we’re together.” For the occasion, Gabrielle wore a black strapless bikini that featured a plunging top that tied in the back. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had two huge silver rings on either side of her hips and a cheeky back that revealed her bare butt.

Gabrielle opted out of any makeup and she threw her hair up into a high bun with a black silk headband on top. Aside from Gabrielle, Kaavia rocked a gray T-shirt that said “welcome” all over it in different colors. She styled the tee with a pair of black drawstring cotton shorts and later slipped into a blue and white striped swimsuit. Dwyane opted to wear a bright red, mesh Budweiser tank top with a pair of black and white animal printed swim shorts and a Budweiser trucker hat.

Gabrielle loves rocking sexy bikinis and just the other day she posted a video of her on a yacht in Spain wearing a sexy white two-piece. The bikini featured a plunging V-neck triangle top with matching high-rise bottoms that had a sheer mesh panel on the front. The bottoms were super high and the beach was cheeky revealing her toned behind.

More From Our Partners

ad