Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Snuggle Up At Boris Kodjoe’s 50th Birthday: Photo

Gabrielle Union, 50, and Dwyane Wade, 41, looked so in love during their latest night out. The actress and the former professional basketball player attended Boris Kodjoe‘s 50th birthday party and were dressed to impress as they lovingly wrapped their arms around each other at one point. She wore a black sleeveless dress and he wore a black and white patterned blazer and black pants.

The lovebirds flashed smiles to each other as well, and gazed into each other’s eyes. Gabrielle had her long hair pulled back into a bun and added earrings to her look. They were around other guests, who could also be seen in the photo that captured their memorable moment.

Before Gabrielle and Dwyane showed up to Boris’ party, they made headlines at the Film Independent Spirit Awards last week. She wowed in a purple and black sequin blazer dress with black and silver platform heels, which she showed off in a set of Instagram photos, and he rocked a gray and black pinstripe blazer over a white turtleneck top, gray pants, and black shoes, as they posed on the red carpet. At one point, Gabrielle also posed for solo photos.

A week before that, they made a lasting impression at the NAACP Image Awards. Both of them were honored with the President’s Award for their support of the LGBTQ+ community and they gave a passionate acceptance speech that mentioned their transgender daughter Zaya, 15, and what she’s taught them.

“Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do was get it right,” Dwyane said in part of the speech. “I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you have taken on the public scrutiny. And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of the house every morning as yourself. I admire how you handle the ignorance in our world … that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”