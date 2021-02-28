‘Pretty In Pink’ Then & Now: See Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy All Grown Up After 35 Years

‘Pretty In Pink’ is one of the iconic Brat Pack films of the 1980s. After 35 years, see how the cast of ‘Pretty In Pink’ has changed from then to now.

The 1980s was full of so many memorable teen films, and Pretty In Pink was one of them. The movie was released on Feb. 28, 1986, and has remained beloved even after nearly 40 years. Brat Pack darling Molly Ringwald played Andie Walsh, the high school senior (and fashion icon) who falls for the rich and swoonworthy Blane.

Pretty In Pink also starred a fellow Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy. It’s been 35 years since Pretty In Pink was released, and the main cast members are all grown up now. Take a trip down memory lane and see the Pretty In Pink cast then and now.

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald, 53, was one of the biggest young stars of the 1980s. She starred as Andie Walsh in the hit Brat Pack film. Before Pretty In Pink, Molly rose to fame in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. Her later roles include movies like The Pick-Up Artist, Fresh Horses, and the miniseries The Stand.

She went on to star as Anne Juergens, Amy’s mom, in The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013. She has played Mary Andrews on Riverdale since 2017. Molly played Mrs. Flynn in the first two Kissing Booth movies and will return for the third film in 2021.

Molly married Valéry Lameignère in 1999. They divorced in 2002. She married Panio Gianopoulos in 2007. They have three kids together.

Andrew McCarthy

Andrew McCarthy, 58, starred as the dreamy Blane McDonough in Pretty In Pink. Andrew was one of the members of the Brat Pack in the 1980s. He would reunite with Molly in the 1988 film Fresh Horses. He also notably starred in ’80s movies like St. Elmo’s Fire, Weekend at Bernie’s, and Mannequin.

The actor appeared in a number of television films and TV shows throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He has also stepped behind the camera and directed episodes of The Blacklist, Orange is the New Black, The Sinner, and more. Andrew played Mr. St. George in an episode of 13 Reasons Why in 2020. His memoir, Brat: An ’80s Story, will be released in 2021.

He married his college sweetheart Carol Schneider in 1999. They have a son together. Andrew and Carol divorced in 2005. Andrew married Dolores Rice in 2011. They have two kids together.

Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer’s breakout role was playing the iconic Duckie, Andie’s best friend, in Pretty In Pink. Jon, now 55, went on to have a number of roles in TV and film before starring in the hit CBS comedy series Two and a Half Men. He played Alan Harper alongside Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones. Ashton Kutcher would join the cast in season 9 after Charlie was fired from the show. Jon won 2 Emmys during Two and a Half Men’s run from 2003 to 2015. Following the end of Two and a Half Men, Jon has gone on to appear in shows like NCIS, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television and Supergirl. He starred in the 2020 film Big Time Adolescence.

The actor married Sarah Trigger in 1999. They have a son together. Jon and Sarah divorced in 2004. He married Lisa Joyner in 2007. They adopted a daughter in 2009.

James Spader

James Spader, 61, starred as Blane’s arrogant best friend, Steff, in the movie. He was in a number of notable films in the 1980s in addition to Pretty In Pink, including Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Baby Boom, Wall Street, Mannequin, and more. He also notably starred in the 1994 film Stargate and voiced Ultron in the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In the 2000s, James became a prolific television actor. He first appeared as Alan Shore in the final season of The Practice and got his own spinoff show, Boston Legal, which ran from 2004 to 2008. He won 3 Emmys for his performance. He also starred as Robert California in The Office. James began playing Red in the NBC drama The Blacklist in 2013. The series is in the midst of its eighth season and has been renewed for a ninth season already.

James married Victoria Kheel in 1987. They have two sons. The couple divorced in 2004. He started dating Leslie Stefanson in 2002, and they have one son together.

Annie Potts

Annie Potts, 68, played Iona, Andy’s boss and best friend in Pretty in Pink. Just a couple of years before, Annie rose to fame in Ghostbusters. She reprised her Ghostbusters role in the 1989 sequel. Annie starred as Mary Jo Jackson Shively in the CBS series Designing Women from 1986 to 1993. Annie also voiced the character of Bo Peep in the Toy Story movies.

The actress was nominated for an Emmy in 1995 for her performance in the series Love & War and starred in the Lifetime show Any Day Now. She currently stars in the CBS series Young Sheldon.