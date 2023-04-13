Amanda Bynes Spotted For The 1st Time Since Leaving Mental Health Facility: Photos

'Easy A' star Amanda Bynes was seen out for the first time since she left a mental health facility on Monday, she was seen treating herself to a manicure on Apr. 12.

April 13, 2023
Amanda Bynes at 2011 MTV Movie Awards
Amanda Bynes shows off a new shorter haircut as she heads to a coffee shop in Studio City. The former child actress was seen leaving her manicurist school and heading on a solo trip to a local coffee shop. 28 Nov 2022
Amanda Bynes runs errands in Los Angeles on the heels of news that she has rekindled her romance with her ex-fiance Paul Michael. The former child TV actress, who is now studying to become a manicurist, stopped by a 7-11 for a quick coffee and then headed to CVS for a few essentials. The heart tattoo on her left cheek, which she has been in the process of having removed, was still visible and she sported long white nails, vaping as she walked. Bynes, 36, accessorized with large gold earrings which appeared to be Christian Dior designer brand, and a nose ring. 24 Oct 2022
After leaving a mental health facility on Monday, actress Amanda Bynes, 37, grabbed a manicure to pamper herself on Apr. 12 (see photos here). This was the first time she was photographed since leaving the facility three weeks after she began her treatment, per The Daily Mail. The Easy A star opted for comfort while out in Toluca Lake, California, on Wednesday, as she rocked a simple white t-shirt and black leggings.

Amanda Bynes seen in an all-black outfit in Nov. 2022.

Amanda was seen getting her nails done, as she sat comfortably in the salon chair with her brunette tresses tied up in a messy bun. The 37-year-old accessorized her look with a multi-patterned headband and was seemingly not wearing any makeup. As previously mentioned, Amanda reportedly left the mental health center on Monday after a three-week stay, per a TMZ source. The starlet will reportedly continue to live on her own, as she did prior to checking in to the center at the end of March.

The brunette beauty is also set to reportedly begin an “outpatient treatment“, per the same outlet. The decision for Amanda to leave the facility was allegedly a mutual one as they reported that, “both Amanda and the medical staff determined she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life.” She will continue to work with “doctors and specialists” to stay “on the right path.”

Prior to being hospitalized, Amanda was spotted walking the streets of Hollywood on St. Patrick’s Day. A fan took to TikTok to share a video from that night, which the former child star appeared in. “Amanda say ‘what’s up’,” the fan asked, to which she replied, “What’s up!” Amanda waved hello to the camera on her fan’s phone and held onto her by the arm. “We just walking the streets of Hollywood. It’s St. Patrick’s Day. I saw my girl walking and had to say, ‘What’s up?’”, the admirer added. In the caption, the fan noted that she was “happy” that Amanda was seeking treatment. “happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb [sic] to talk to,” they penned.

Soon after the video went viral, many of Amanda’s fans took to the comments to react to seeing her out and about in Hollywood. “awh the way she’s holding on to uu,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She felt safe with you.” This is not the first time that Amanda has made headlines for similar circumstances, as she was placed under a conservatorship in 2013, per NPR. The former Nickelodeon sensation filed to end the conservatorship in Feb. 2022 and was freed from it the following month. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was named the conservator, however, she filed a a declaration of support to terminate the conservatorship in Mar. 2022, per US Weekly.

