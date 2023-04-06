‘SNL’s Ego Nwodim Pleads For Beyoncé To Host The Show: ‘We Would Love It’ (Exclusive)

Imagine the Queen B as a host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live?! It would be epic and star Ego Nwodim knows it! The comedian made her request for the “Break My Soul” songstress to come to 30 Rock via an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at Variety’s Power of Women event, which Ego was hosting. “Queen B, if I may make a petition, as a mere peasant… we would love to have you host Saturday Night Live,” she said, bowing to the camera. “I haven’t even talked to Lorne [Michaels] about this, but I bet he would also love to have Beyoncé.”

While the Saturday Night Live hosts always bring the fun and laughs, it’s really the show’s cast of comedians who deliver the best comedic relief week after week. Ego went on to praise her castmates, especially the women, past and present. “All of the women who were on SNL before me are absolutely inspiring, especially now that I’m there and I get to see what that process is like and all the challenges it entails, I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Those women were absolute powerhouses, and so to come after them is a surreal, so I’m constantly looking to them and looking at their work to be inspired,” she gushed.

The Baltimore native continued, “Also, my current castmates are so incredible. They’re some of my closest friends and I feel inspired by them all the time. They’re pushed, they’re driven. Our job can be so tough at times, but to see them rally and push through is just a reminder to me to do the same and hope that someone might be inspired by me.”

Ego Nwodim: "Powerful women don't let fear stop them." | Variety Power of Women presented by @LifetimeTV https://t.co/W2agwtbqkD pic.twitter.com/84MgOz0Obq — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2023

As for her what’s inspiring her own comedy these days, Ego admitted that sometimes just going outside for a walk “gets the creative juices flowing.” “You will see so many things,” she laughed. “I encourage everyone to get outside for their mental health, but if you need creative juices to flow, get outdoors, you’ll see some stuff!”

As the Power of Women’s emcee for the event, Ego prepared remarks for honorees Kelly Ripa, Judy Blum, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Rosie Perez. “I was just looking at the list of honorees and I was like, yeah, this is a tall order and a lot of pressure, but I felt inspired by them, and so that helped,” she explained her process. “As soon as I sat down to my little laptop to try to write my remarks, it all started to flow, and that’s really special. The women pulling the creative juices out of me and words of wisdom!”