Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Blasts ‘Deplorable’ Bans Against Trans Youth: ‘Disgusting’ (Exclusive)

Transgender actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will not be put in a box. The Pose star delivered a pointed message to lawmakers attempting to hinder the rights of transgender people across America. “It’s deplorable,” Michaela told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at Variety’s Power Of Women red carpet, where she was an honoree. “I think it’s quite disgusting and I don’t understand it, but I’m someone who is filled with love and who wants to help people understand and to let them know that we’re no different from anyone else.”

The beauty continued, “The more you marginalize us, you will see that you’re sticking us into a box, just like every other marginalized group of individuals.” She explained how she is “a part of all of those intersectionalities.” “Not only am I part of a marginalized group that is of color, but I’m also a part of a marginalized group that is obviously women and that is also trans, queer,” Michaela told HL. “Today speaks to all of that. I’m here, [at Power of Women], for that. That’s my main goal.”

Just today, April 5th, Idaho’s governor signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. The day before, the Florida senate approved a similar ban on surgeries and prescription treatments for children diagnosed with gender dysmorphia. Florida is one of 13 states in the U.S. that have enacted bans on transgender care. Another 19 states are considering similar measures, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Michaela also took pride in being the “only trans woman” honoree at the Power Of Women event, and felt excited that she was able to “take up space” alongside fellow powerhouse honorees Kelly Ripa, Rosie Perez, Judy Blume and Natasha Lyonne. “I’d like to consider myself compassionate and I’d like to consider myself a team player, but more than anything, I like to know that I’m a person that’s filled with tenacity, I’m filled with strength, I’m filled with power. And I like to think that I’m inspiring a lot of people,” she gushed. “I’m not that only person that’s here for that. There are other women who are partaking in that, and that’s the best part about it.”

She continued, “It goes to show what representation looks like for us as women as a whole. No matter what the day say or say about ci, we know what we stand for and it’s showing today.”