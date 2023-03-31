Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Touching Tribute To Daughter Ruby On Trans Visibility Day

Jamie Lee Curtis sent a whole lot of unconditional love to her transgender daughter, Ruby, on Trans Visibility Day. “Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgment,” the 64-year-old Oscar winner captioned a March 31 Instagram photo that showed her laughing with her 27-year-old daughter. “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas. On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible #transvisibilityday.”

Ruby is one of two adopted daughters the Knives Out star shares with her husband of 39 years, Christopher Guest. They also share a 36-year-old daughter named Annie, who they adopted in 1986. They brought Ruby into the family a decade later.

With Ruby’s permission, Jamie revealed she and Christopher “watched in wonder and pride” as their son transitioned into their daughter in a July 2021 interview with AARP. Then, in Oct. 2021, the pair sat down for a joint interview to share their experiences amid the new journey. ‘It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know,” Ruby recalled to PEOPLE about coming out to her parents for the first time. “It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

“It’s speaking a new language,” the actress explained. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.” Ruby later added that she doesn’t get upset when her parents accidentally use the wrong pronoun.

Before Trans Visibility Day, Jamie advocated for the trans community by giving her first-ever Oscar trophy they/them pronouns. “In support of my daughter, Ruby. I’m having them be a they/them. I’m going to just call them them,” she announced on the TODAY show on March 14. “They/them, and they are doing great, they’re settling in, and I just, in my life, I never thought in a million years that I’d have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”