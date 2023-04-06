Denise Richards, 52, & Daughter Lola, 17, Look Like Twins While Out In LA: Photos

Mommy and me lunch! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards, 52, was a doting mom while out to lunch at La La Land café in Calabasas with her daughter, Lola Sheen, 17, on Apr. 6. For the quick bite, the 52-year-old sported a nearly all-denim look that featured flared trousers, a letterman jacket, and a white shirt underneath. Denise tied her blonde tresses up in a messy bun and completed the look with black sunglasses and black sneakers. The TV personality was also carrying a green YSL purse.

Meanwhile, Lola looked like her mom’s twin while they bonded over their meal. The 17-year-old rocked a pair of white sweatpants with an off-shoulder purple crew neck and tied the look together with a pair of classic UGG boots. The mother-and-daughter duo both carried bright-yellow to-go boxes, while Lola was also spotted carrying an iced beverage. Denise welcomed Lola with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, 57, about one year prior to their divorce. They also share a daughter, Sami Sheen, 19.

Denise’s outing with her daughter comes nearly two weeks after she was spotted filming a scene for RHOBH at Kyle Richards’ house on Mar. 25. Fans pointed out that in one of Camille Grammer‘s Instagram videos shared that evening, that the Wild Things star’s voice could be heard in the background. “Yassss Camille & Denise,” one fan quipped in the comments section of the pair’s possible upcoming cameo on the hit Bravo show. In a separate comment, one excited follower simply wrote, “Deniiiiiseee [sic].”

As many know, Denise famously exited the reality TV show after only two seasons in 2020. At the time a source close to her told HollywoodLife the real reason why she opted to leave the beloved Real Housewives franchise. “Denise decided recently that she wasn’t going to come back to Housewives and she did not tell too many people before the news came out,” the insider claimed at the time. “She thought this last season was a lot on her personal life and she’s not friends with any of the ladies besides Garcelle Beauvais away from the cameras so it didn’t make sense.”

Real Housewives news aside, Denise recently took to Instagram on Apr. 6, to show off her lush new hair-do. “Luscious locks by @LauraRugetti & @hiddencrownhair,” she captioned the glammed-up photo. In the post, she rocked a pair of green trousers, a black t-shirt, and gold hoop earrings. Many of her 1.5 million followers gushed over her look in the comments. “One of the most beautiful women to ever walk the earth…in my opinion….,” one admirer noted, while another added, “BEAUTY.”