Cardi B Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie Video On Instagram After Husband Offset’s Urging

“I Like It” hitmaker Cardi B, 30, wowed her fans after she posted a makeup-free selfie video via her Instagram Story on Apr. 5! The post was a request from the brunette beauty’s husband, Offset, 31, who wanted to see his leading lady without any filters and glam on. “My hubby said take a video like this,” she said, before adding “No makeup, no filter.” In the clip, the proud mom-of-two rocked a grey t-shirt and a cozy geometric print cardigan, as she rested on a pink blanket. “Period!”, her friend chimed in the background of the gorgeous video.

After a fan re-posted the Instagram Story, many of Cardi’s fans flooded the comments with compliments and reactions to the rare look. “Don’t need any of it . Naturally hermosa!”, one fan gushed, while another added, “We all know you beautiful.” A third fan even noted how the Grammy winner has a “unique” look. “Super beautiful you are to me. #Gorgeous. Definitely you are one of a kind. So unique,” they quipped in the comments.

Her natural look notably comes four months after the songstress boasted about removing her butt injections during an Instagram Live. “In August [2022] I did surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process,” she said in the video in Dec. 2022. This is not the first time we see Cardi without makeup though, as she’s previously posted bare-faced selfies via social media. Most recently, one of the selfies without glam was on Aug. 13, 2022. “Forehead a**,” she captioned the post.

Cardi also shared the fresh-faced look amid celebrating the fifth anniversary of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which was released on Apr. 6, 2018. The “WAP” musician also shared a video of herself in the studio on Thursday of the goodies her team gifted her in honor of the milestone date. “Look what my team got me guys!”, she exclaimed in the clip. “Yeah! Five years! Yeah I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one mother f****** album b**** yeah whats up?!” Cardi laughed after she boasted about her success and added, “nobody can tell me nothing!”

Since the release of her first album, Cardi has released many hit singles and collaborated with other major names in music. The 30-year-old even work on the song “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on the 2018 album. Later she worked with Jennifer Lopez, Kehlani, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, and more. Last year, she and her husband of six years mourned the loss of their family member Takeoff, who was fatally shot on Nov. 1.