Donald Trump: First Look At His Official Notice Of Indictment In Stormy Daniels Case

The first official notice of Donald Trump’s indictment was released to the public on Friday night, March 31. The document was an order from Justice Juan Merchan allowing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to issue a statement that acknowledged the former President’s indictment and that Bragg’s office was negotiating Trump’s surrender, according to The Washington Post. Former New York Times journalist Frank G. Runyeon shared a photo (below) of the document to his Twitter, captioning it, “This is the first document showing the existence of the indictment of the former president.”

