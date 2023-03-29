Brooke Shields, 57, Rocks White Bikini In Sun-Kissed Snaps From Turks & Caicos Vacation

Brooke Shields has captivated fans with her beauty for decades and it appeared she’s not slowing down when she shared a few selfies to her Instagram on Wednesday. The OG Calvin Klein underwear model, 57, looked absolutely stunning in the snaps from the family getaway to Turks & Caicos. Alongside her husband Chris Henchy, who she wed in 2001, and their two beautiful daughters, Rowan, 19, & Grier, 16, Brooke soaked up the sun and had herself a blast, which included a hilarious parasailing adventure!

In a few of the pics, Brooke brought her modeling expertise as she posed in a chic white bikini. Another photo had her looking like a twin to her gorgeous daughter Rowan, who has also been on the modeling circuit. The last snap of the carousal featured Brooke looking quite nervous to be strapped into her parasailing gear before takeoff!

The Suddenly Susan vet also did a little self-promotion with the post by reminding fans that her Hulu documentary about her life, called Pretty Baby (the name of her 1978 controversial movie), is set to be released soon. “Fun in the sun ☀️🐬now back to work… #PrettyBaby comes out on @hulu ONE WEEK from today!!!”

Brooke has been having quite a few mother/daughter days with her girls. Recently, she took both Rowan and Grier to hang out with Bradley Cooper. The A Star Is Born director brought along his adorable 5-year-old daughter Lea. It appears Bradley and Brooke made a lasting friendship when they starred together in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train way back in 2008.

Meanwhile, the doting mom recently opened up about one of Grier’s first modeling gigs, which happened to be a mother-daughter shoot for Victoria’s Secret Intergenerational Mother’s Day campaign. “It really was surreal to watch her do her homework while we were waiting for our part to be done and I just had this flashback of me doing the same thing– with the clips in her hair and she was working on her chem or something like that,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “The circle of life just happening right in front of you! And I just was looking at her gorgeous little baby skin and face.”